Isha Koppikar's 47th birthday: Interesting facts about the actor-model

Written by Isha Sharma September 19, 2023 | 09:00 am 2 min read

Known for her performances in Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, Fiza, and Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, actor Isha Koppikar Narang is celebrating her 47th birthday on Tuesday. Apart from acting in these ventures, Koppikar once sizzled on the screen when she danced to Khallas from Company and Ishq Samundar from Kaante. On her special day, let's look at some interesting facts about her.

Beginnings: Koppikar nurtured several talents while growing up

In an earlier interview, Koppikar had told Glamsham.com, "I was a state-level basketball player and also trained in Kathak from Neelambari Jadhav who is a disciple of Birju Maharaj. I have trained in Taekwondo and Hapkido, which is less violent and involves subduing the opponent with the use of several body locks. I got into modeling merely for pocket money."

She has a Life Sciences degree; competed in Miss India

Koppikar may have gotten into modeling for money, but her talent and hustle drove her to participate in the 1995 Miss India contest, where she won the Miss Talent crown! In addition to that, interestingly, Koppikar never abandoned her education during the early stages of her career and upon her father's suggestion, finished her degree in Life Sciences at Ramnarain Ruia College, Mumbai﻿.

Did you know she holds this position in the BJP?

Several Indian actors are also politicians, including Koppikar. In January 2019, she joined the Bharatiya Janta Party in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and was appointed the working president of the BJP's women's transport wing. After the ceremony, she posted a photo from the event on X and tweeted, "Thank You For the warm welcome...look forward to serving the nation."

She has been a part of films across languages

While Koppikar is mostly known for films such as Krishna Cottage, Don, and Qayamat: City Under Threat, do you know that she has also been a part of Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Kannada films? In addition to her special appearance in W/o V. Varaprasad, she has worked in Chandralekha (Telugu), O Nanna Nalle (Kannada), Narasimha (Tamil), and FU: Friendship Unlimited (Marathi), among others.

