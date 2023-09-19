'The Sound of Music,' 'Wild': Hollywood movies for nature lovers

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 19, 2023

Hollywood movies for all wanderlust and nature lovers

Be it the breathtaking landscapes, captivating wildlife, or picturesque beaches, for those who find solace and wonder in the beauty of the natural world, Hollywood has a treasure trove of cinematic gems that celebrate the beauty of Earth. Explore the profound connection between humans and nature with these movies that will transport you to the most breathtaking corners of our planet.

'Wild' (2014)

Jean-Marc Vallée's biographical adventure film Wild starring Reese Witherspoon is based on Cheryl Strayed's memoir Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail. It follows her transformative solo hike along a grueling trail after a personal tragedy. Amidst the stunning wilderness of the American West, it shows nature's healing power and the connection between its untamed beauty and a determined woman.

'The Tree of Life' (2011)

The Tree of Life, a criminally underrated cinematic masterpiece, is one of the most visually stunning films especially for nature lovers. Starring Brad Pitt, Sean Penn, and Jessica Chastain, the film, set in 1950s Texas, focuses on the relationship between a father and his sons. Through breathtaking cinematography and poetic storytelling, it explores the grand tapestry of existence, weaving together nature and spirituality.

'Into The Wild' (2007)

Penn's popular film Into the Wild is one of the most favorite of nature lovers and travelers. You will rarely find one calling themselves a "wanderlust" and not quoting from the film. Based on the true story of Christopher McCandless, it chronicles his journey into the untamed wilderness of Alaska, seeking a connection with nature and the essence of life.

'Daughters of the Dust' (1991)

Directed by Julie Dash, the 1991 independent film Daughters of the Dust is sort of an ode to nature's beauty and its profound influence on culture. Set on the Sea Islands of Georgia, the film immerses viewers in the lush and enchanting landscape as it narrates the story of three generations of Gullah women preparing to migrate off the island.

'The Sound of Music' (1965)

Adapted from Richard Rodgers's 1959 stage musical, the 1965 musical drama film The Sound of Music directed by Robert Wise is one of the most loved in the genre for how seamlessly it integrates picturesque natural backdrop into its narrative. Set against the stunning Austrian Alps, the film follows Maria, a young woman who brings music and love to a widowed naval captain's home.

