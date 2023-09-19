'Squid Game,' 'My Name': Strong female characters in K-dramas

September 19, 2023

Top K-dramas showcasing strong women in the lead

K-dramas aren't just about swoon-worthy romances—they also pack a punch when it comes to showcasing strong women characters. These leading ladies don't wait for a prince charming to rescue them; they take charge and make their destinies. From the tenacious Ko Moon-young in It's Okay To Not Be Okay to the super-powered Do Bong-soon, here we gather strong women characters of popular K-dramas.

'Strong Girl Bong-soon' (2017)

Strong Girl Bong-soon is primarily driven by a resilient female lead—portrayed by Park Bo-young. Bong-soon's character has inherited superpowers that have transcended generations. Her incredible superhuman strength, coupled with an unyielding determination and fearlessness, paves the way for her career as the personal bodyguard to the CEO of a gaming company. The K-drama is a must-watch for those who have not yet seen it.

'Vagabond' (2019)

Netflix's popular crime-thriller series, Vagabond, revolves around two central characters. Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi) is a stuntman who tragically loses his nephew in a plane crash, meanwhile, Go Hae-ri (Bae Suzy), is an NIS agent who takes the spotlight as one of the most formidable strong female leads in K-drama history. From her very introduction, Go showcases her prowess as a spy.

'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' (2020)

Among the top-tier K-dramas, It's Okay Not To Be Okay stands out—notably featuring an exceptionally strong female lead, Ko Moon-young (Seo Yea-ji). Ko's character is marked by a troubled past marred by emotional abuse, coupled with an antisocial personality disorder. Yet, in her adult life, she emerges as a formidable presence with a resolve to chase her aspirations, impervious to the judgments of society.

'Squid Game' (2021)

Squid Game requires no formal introduction! While it's true that the series doesn't revolve around a female lead, it does introduce a compelling character, Kang Sae-Byeok. Kang is a young woman who is a defector from North Korea﻿ and is in need of money to aid her parents in escaping to join her across the border. Kang steals the spotlight with her unwavering strength.

'My Name' (2021)

The 2021 K-drama series, My Name narrates the tale of a woman, Yoon Ji-woo who suddenly loses her father. Driven by an unrelenting desire for revenge against his unknown assailant, Yoon embarks on a perilous journey for justice. Yoon embodies the quintessential strong female lead—dedicated to proving her mettle as an undercover agent, posing as a mole within the ranks of a drug lord.

