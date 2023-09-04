Kay Kay Menon shines in #BambaiMeriJaan trailer; premiere details inside

September 04, 2023

Excel Entertainment's Bambai Meri Jaan was in the buzz for a long time and the makers are finally premiering it on September 14. The crime drama series delves into the infamous Mumbai underworld. The series is slated to premiere on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video and now the makers have unveiled the much-anticipated trailer. The series promises a story of bloodbath and vengeance.

Cast and crew of the series

The series is based on Hussain Zaidi's 2012 bestseller Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia. The project is headlined by Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, and Amyra Dastur, among others. Rensil D'Silva serves as the showrunner, whereas it is helmed by Shujaat Saudagar. The trailer is gritty, and regal, and promises a different take from typical Bollywood mafia films.

