Written by Namrata Ganguly September 13, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Throughout her career spanning four decades, Drew Barrymore has had her fair share of love, praise, spotlight, fame, highs and lows and has carved a diverse filmography on the way. From horrors to rom-coms, Barrymore has displayed her talent and incredible range as an actor. As she is set to restart her talk show amid Hollywood strikes, here's a look at her top performances.

'50 First Dates' (2004)

Peter Segal's 2004 rom-com film 50 First Dates stars Barrymore and Adam Sandler as Lucy and Henry Roth respectively. Roth, a commitment-phobic enjoys his bachelor life in Hawaii until he meets Lucy and falls in love only to find out that she suffers from short-term memory loss. She forgets everything as she wakes up the next morning so Henry decides to woo her daily.

'Charlie's Angels' (2000)

The 2000 action comedy film Charlie's Angels stars Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. It follows three private female detectives who receive assignments from a mysterious boss, Charlie. They are tasked to recover stolen voice-ID software with their technological prowess, erotic appeal, and impressive fight sequences. It was ahead of its time with the women at the center of an action movie.

'Never Been Kissed' (1999)

Over the years, Barrymore has been known and loved for her roles in successful rom-com films. In Raja Gosnell's Never Been Kissed, Barrymore plays the role of Josie Geller, a reporter who is tasked to go undercover to research the teenage culture at her former high school. She successfully blends in but problems arise when she falls for an English professor.

'Scream' (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven, Scream is one of the iconic slasher films in Hollywood. It's the first installment in the hit six-film series. Set in the small American town of Woodsboro, the film centers on a high school student and her classmates, who are targeted by Ghostface, a costumed serial killer, on the anniversary of her mother's death.

'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial' (1982)

The 1982 sci-fi adventure film E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial is one of the early films in Barrymore's career that gave her a big break. She was seven when she starred in this Steven Spielberg film. It follows a child who tries to aid a friendly alien in leaving Earth and returning to his home planet while hiding it from the government.

