5 must-watch Hollywood spiritual movies

By Namrata Ganguly 10:13 am Sep 29, 202310:13 am

Best Hollywood spiritual movies that are a must-watch

The world of spiritual cinema is where the human spirit embarks on transformative journeys that explore the mysteries of existence. Weaving narratives that go beyond the mundane, these Hollywood films will transport you to a realm where you question your thoughts, beliefs, faith, and the very existence of and connection to the universe. Check out these spiritual movies where the boundaries of reality blur.

'Lucy' (2014)

The 2014 sci-fi action film Lucy stars Scarlett Johansson in the titular role as a woman who develops psychokinetic powers through a nootropic, psychedelic drug. Through these, Lucy gains access to untapped cerebral capacities such as telepathy and mental time travel. As her mind expands, she begins questioning existence and consciousness, and the interconnectedness of life and knowledge.

'I Origins' (2014)

Mike Cahill's I Origins delves into the spiritual realm and also deals with faith through the perspective of science. It follows a molecular biologist who deals with the concept of reincarnation and that human eyes hold the key to solving mysteries of the human soul after he meets a girl with the exact same eyes as his dead wife.

'Eat Pray Love' (2010)

Starring Julia Roberts, Ryan Murphy's biographical romantic film Eat Pray Love is based on Elizabeth Gilbert's 2006 memoir. Roberts plays the role of Liz, who embarks on a soul-searching journey exploring the spirituality of life and self-discovery while traveling the world following her divorce. Liz heals through the "eat" of Italy, and "pray" of India, and unexpectedly falls in "love" in Bali.

'Fight Club' (1999)

Directed by David Fincher, the cult classic film Fight Club stars Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, and Helena Bonham Carter. Unlike the other films, this one deals with the dark side of spirituality. The protagonist (Norton), who struggles with existential crisis, and his alter ego Tyler Durden (Pitt) explore the yearning for purpose and the destructive nature of modern society's spiritual void.

'The Truman Show' (1998)

The satirical sci-fi psychological film The Truman Show stars Jim Carrey in the role of Truman Burbank who lives his entire life within a meticulously controlled reality TV show. His quest to break free from this fabricated existence is a metaphor for the human longing for authenticity and truth. The spiritual awakening of the film is constantly questioning reality instead of facing it.