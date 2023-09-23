'Sukhee' box office collection: Slow start for Shilpa's film

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 23, 2023

'Sukhee' was released in theaters on Friday, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's 'The Great Indian Family'

After delivering a box-office failure with Nikamma (2022), Shilpa Shetty Kundra has returned to screens with Sukhee. A slice-of-life comedy-drama, it was released on Friday (September 22). Despite having moments of highs and lows, the film couldn't gather decent numbers at the box office. With a slow start and failing to collect even a crore, Sukhee is heavily dependent on word of mouth.

Why does this story matter?

Shetty Kundra's last release Nikamma was a disaster at the ticket windows. Apart from bombing at the box office, it also received heavily negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, her latest release, Sukhee, is an attempt at showcasing women's empowerment but it turned out to be a mediocre one. Unfortunately, it might emerge as yet another flop for the actor.

'Sukhee' delivered dismal performance

The opening-day collections for Sukhee have been shockingly surprising. Per Sacnilk, it made just Rs. 30 lakh on its first day in the theaters. Its poor performance has disappointed many as it was expected that the film would least do a business of Rs. 1 crore. Going by its performance, Sukhee will have an uphill battle to fight at the box office.

'Sukhee' v/s 'The Great Indian Family'

Sukhee opened against Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer The Great Indian Family on Friday. Though Kaushal's movie did better business than Shetty Kundra's film, it too struggled to mint money, collecting only Rs. 1.4 crore. Both films faced competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is still holding the fort in cinema halls. The Atlee directorial has become 2023's second-biggest blockbuster so far.

Everything to know about 'Sukhee'

Directed by Sonal Joshi, Sukhee features Shetty Kundra as the lead. She essays the role of Sukhee/Sukhpreet Kalra, a middle-aged married woman struggling to rediscover herself in her marriage of 20 years. It also stars Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila, among others, in the supporting cast. Despite some light-hearted and warm moments, it does seem pretty similar to Sridevi's English Vinglish.

