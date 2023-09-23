'Animal': Check out Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Geetanjali

'Animal': Check out Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Geetanjali

Written by Isha Sharma September 23, 2023 | 12:21 pm

Rashmika Mandanna's first look as Geetanjali from 'Animal'

After unveiling the first-look posters of Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, the makers of the upcoming gangster drama thriller Animal have now unveiled Rashmika Mandanna's first look. She will be featured in the film as Geetanjali opposite Ranbir's character in this Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. The film's teaser will be unveiled on Thursday (September 28), while a pre-teaser was dropped back in June.

Why does this story matter?

Animal's appeal and buzz primarily emanate from Vanga's past two directorials—Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake Kabir Singh—and Ranbir's "massy" look. Both these films elevated the careers of Vijay Deverakonda and Shahid Kapoor, respectively. Now, Animal is expected to take RK's career several notches higher. However, neither AR nor KS featured any strong, noticeable female characters, so we hope that changes now with Animal.

Checked out the poster yet?

In the new poster, Mandanna has a smirk on her face and is dressed in a white-red saree with a teeka on her forehead and a mangalsutra around her neck. It looks like the shot is from the middle of a conversation, possibly scheming and plotting something. Responding to the poster, some X users have already termed it her "career-best performance."

Here's the poster shared by 'Animal' makers

What Mandanna said about her role

Earlier, speaking about her Animal role in August, Mandanna said, "I'm eagerly waiting to see what audiences have to say about the movie and the character I'm essaying." "It's a very different role for me, something I'd have never imagined myself doing before. So I am very excited to see what fans and critics have to say!" the Mission Majnu actor added.

Vanga has promised unprecedented gore this time

Animal is heading toward a clash with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur on December 1. Apart from Anil, Ranbir, and Mandanna, Animal also stars Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and Suresh Oberoi. While the plot has understandably been kept under wraps, in an earlier conversation with journalist Anupama Chopra, Vanga had hinted at gore, saying, "I will show [the audience and critics] what violence means."

