Box office: 'The Great Indian Family' has no takers

Box office: 'The Great Indian Family' has no takers

Written by Isha Sharma September 24, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

'The Great Indian Family's Day 2 box office performance

Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family, released on Friday (September 22), continues to suffer commercially. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and co-starring Manushi Chhillar, Yashpal Sharma, Alka Amin, Kumud Mishra, and Manoj Pahwa. It is based on religious harmony and features Kaushal as a bhajan singer, Ved Vyas Tripathi. Despite featuring multiple well-known names, TGIF has not collected even Rs. 4cr in two days.

Here's how much it has earned so far

On its first day, the film minted Rs. 1.4cr, which was low considering Kaushal is much loved by the audiences. Then, on its second day (Saturday), the film showed some growth and collected Rs. 1.8cr, per Sacnilk. Now, TGIF's total has gone up to Rs. 3.2cr. Had the film been promoted better in mass circuits, it would have probably encountered a much better fate.

Why 'TGIF' is not earning well

There are multiple reasons behind TGIF not working, the primary one being the lack of adequate promotions and next to no buzz. To note, Kaushal's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, also a mid-sized film, became a hit due to extensive marketing. The reigning supremacy of Jawan﻿ has also impeded TGIF's growth, and the upcoming The Vaccine War and Fukrey 3 will further impale it soon.

Here's what 'TGIF' is all about

At the center of TGIF is Kaushal's Ved, aka Bhajan Kumar, aka Billu, who lives in a joint family in Balrampur. He is popular in the town due to his devotional songs and takes pride in being a pandit, until one day, when a mysterious letter reveals he is adopted and belongs to a now-deceased Muslim couple. Eventually, he fights for his "real" identity.

Upcoming projects of Kaushal and Chhillar

Up next, Kaushal will be seen essaying the eponymous role in Meghna Gulzar's biographical drama Sam Bahadur, slated to release on December 1. He is also reportedly part of Rajkumar Hirani-helmed Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, scheduled for a Christmas release this year. Chhillar, on the other hand, will be seen in Arun Gopalan's Tehran alongside John Abraham. It is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan.

