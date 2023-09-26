Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is quite steady

Entertainment

Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is quite steady

Written by Aikantik Bag September 26, 2023 | 10:59 am 1 min read

'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' box office collection

Anushka Shetty's celluloid comeback with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has been nothing short of a dream. The movie is a prime example of how momentum helps in maintaining a box office collection. The movie has been slow yet very steady and has surpassed the Rs. 25 crore mark. Currently, it is aiming to rake in more before the big releases in the Telugu belt.

Aiming for newer heights

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 27.04 crore. The excellent hold on weekdays has been a great positive for the project. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. The movie is available in both Telugu and Tamil languages.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline