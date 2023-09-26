Box office collection: 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty' is quite steady
Anushka Shetty's celluloid comeback with Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty has been nothing short of a dream. The movie is a prime example of how momentum helps in maintaining a box office collection. The movie has been slow yet very steady and has surpassed the Rs. 25 crore mark. Currently, it is aiming to rake in more before the big releases in the Telugu belt.
Aiming for newer heights
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Mahesh Babu P directorial earned Rs. 50 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 27.04 crore. The excellent hold on weekdays has been a great positive for the project. The cast includes Naveen Polishetty, Murali Sharma, Tulasi, Sonia Deepti, Jayasudha, and Abhinav Gomatam, among others. The movie is available in both Telugu and Tamil languages.