#NationalFilmAwards2023: Allu Arjun wins Best Actor; pens heartfelt note

Written by Aikantik Bag August 25, 2023 | 04:59 pm 1 min read

Icon Star Allu Arjun is one of the biggest superstars of India. His last release Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 increased his stardom by folds and it has got him the most prestigious laurel of India—National Film Award 2023 in the Best Actor category. Arjun took to social media and shared a heartfelt note and thanked everyone for showering love on Pushpa Raj.

Arjun also shared a photo of him hugging director Sukumar. The note read, "I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled." He also congratulated the other winners for their phenomenal work. Arjun is currently filming Pushpa 2: The Rule.

