Chiranjeevi's #Mega157 to revolve around five elements; concept poster out

Written by Aikantik Bag August 22, 2023 | 01:23 pm 1 min read

#Mega157 concept poster is out

As Megastar Chiranjeevi turns another year wiser, fans are delighted to know about the actor's upcoming project. Yes, the makers of his upcoming film tentatively titled #Mega157 have unveiled the concept poster of the same. The big-budget project will be a high-concept film and will revolve around the five basic elements of life. Let's delve into this new world of our Chiru Garu!

Dissecting the concept poster

The upcoming film will be helmed by Vassishta and is bankrolled by the UV Creations banner. It is touted to be the most expensive film of Chiranjeevi's career. As we decode the poster, we see the five basic elements—fire, wind, earth, sky, and water—joining forces together to make a star. This signifies that the protagonist will have the power of five elements.

