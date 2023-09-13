Box office collection: 'Jawan' earns Rs. 621cr; shows excellent hold

Jawan is a phenomenon and with each passing day, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer is attaining newer heights. The movie has been an absolute beast at the box office and is not slowing down anytime soon. Now, Red Chillies Entertainment has shared the official earnings of the movie as of Tuesday, and it has surpassed the Rs. 600 crore mark with ease.

Aiming for the Rs. 1,000 crore mark globally

The Atlee directorial has raked in Rs. 621.12 crore (gross) till Tuesday. The project is showing an excellent hold on weekdays. It's a good sign and it is set to reap havoc over the upcoming weekend. The cast includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone, among others. The project is bankrolled by Gauri Khan.

