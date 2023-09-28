Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana to star in Raaj Shaandilyaa's projects

By Aikantik Bag

Raaj Shaandilyaa to sign these big actors for his next projects

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa is reportedly in talks with actors Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana for potential film projects. As per Pinkvilla, Shaandilyaa has developed several subjects and is now ready to kick off production. One of these projects is a family comedy pitched to Aaryan, who has expressed interest but has not committed yet. The duo has held three meetings so far, with more discussions planned before making a final decision.

Khurrana might reunite with Shaandilyaa

In addition to Aaryan, Shaandilyaa is also discussing another comedy project with frequent collaborator Khurrana. This film would be produced by Shaandilyaa and directed by one of his associates. Like the project with Aaryan, this film is in the early stages of discussion and has not been greenlit by Khurrana yet. Meanwhile, Shaandilyaa is gearing up to start production on two other films this year, including Sanjay Dutt's next project.

Aaryan and Shaandilyaa's upcoming projects

Aaryan is currently wrapping up Chandu Champion with director Kabir Khan. He will then work on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Aaryan is also in talks for Pati Patni Aur Woh 2, directed by Mudassar Aziz and slated for a 2024 release. Shaandilyaa has Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Triptii Dimri which is slated for 2024 release. Meanwhile, he recently tasted success with Khurrana starrer Dream Girl 2.