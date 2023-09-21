How Kareena has stayed relevant: Iconic roles to character-driven ones

September 21, 2023

Happy birthday, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Everyone's favorite, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 43 on Thursday! Known for her diverse repertoire that is stacked with several memorable roles, Bebo has been dominating the silver screens since her debut in Refugee (2000). Through her screen presence and innate star quality, Khan has added jewels to the legacy of the Kapoor family. On her special day, let's take a look at her journey.

Her most memorable roles: Geet and Poo

Khan's two most memorable roles, which keep inspiring several mimicry artists and even actors of the newer generation are Geet from Jab We Met and Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... While the latter role was of a self-obsessed fashionista, Geet was more layered and went from being talkative and bubbly to being caught in the pangs of despair in the second half.

Her character-driven roles in 'Omkara,' 'Chameli,' 'Talaash'

Bebo didn't simply let herself be typecast in glamorous roles, and for every Poo and Geet, there are several character-driven, better-written, meatier roles, too. She infused life in characters such as Dolly Mishra in the mulistarrer Omkara, played the titular prostitute on the run in Chameli, and was a supernatural entity in Talaash: The Answer Lies Within. One artist, several successful shades.

She never got overshadowed, even in star vehicles

Kapoor Khan has been paired with the biggest male actors in Hindi cinema such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar. However, that is not to say that she was ever reduced to a simple love interest or a flowerpot in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 3 Idiots, Laal Singh Chaddha, etc. Even in star vehicles, she always held her own.

Her dance numbers also contributed to her success

Apart from her movies, it's also her songs that have stood the test of time beautifully. Who can forget how ravishing she looked in Shukran Allah or the way she matched her steps with SRK while dancing to Marjaani? Halkat Jawani, Mera Naam Mary Hai, and Fevicol Se, among several others, are all testament to the star quality that distinguishes her from the rest.

Working through pregnancy, staying unaffected by constant trolling

On a more personal note, Kapoor Khan set an example of sorts when she worked through both her pregnancies—a decision that was lauded because it can break the "shame" that some women feel when they're expecting. She has also been trolled for marrying into a different faith and for the choice of her kids' names, but Bebo has simply marched on, unaffected and uninhibited.

