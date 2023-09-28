Ram Charan completes 16 years in cinema; Upasana pens note

By Aikantik Bag 06:06 pm Sep 28, 202306:06 pm

Ram Charan completes 16 years in cinema

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is celebrating his 16th year in the film industry. He made his debut with the 2007 movie Chirutha, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Throughout his career, Charan has demonstrated his versatility and talent in numerous fan-favorite films such as Magadheera, Orange, Naayak, Zanjeer, Yevadu, Dhruva, Rangasthalam, and RRR. Charan's wife Upasana Konidela took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note congratulating him.

This is what Konidela wrote

Konidela commemorated her husband's career milestone on Instagram Stories. She shared a post and captioned it "Sweet Sixteen... 16 years of Ram Charan." The couple got married on June 14, 2012, and welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. They are one of the most loved couples in Tinseltown.

Charan's upcoming project 'Game Changer'

In terms of upcoming projects, Charan is set to appear in S Shankar's political action thriller film Game Changer. The ensemble cast includes Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Nassar, Samuthirakani, and others. The film is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations.