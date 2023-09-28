OTT: Vishal Bhardwaj to expand 'Charlie Chopra' into franchise

OTT: Vishal Bhardwaj to expand 'Charlie Chopra' into franchise

'Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley' is streaming now

The Indian adaptation of Agatha Christie's The Sittaford Mystery, now called Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, is set to grow into a franchise beyond the original story. Director and co-writer Vishal Bhardwaj plans to continue the adventures of detective Charlie Chopra and her sidekick Sitaram, even if future plots do not come from Christie's novels. In an exclusive conversation with Variety, Bhardwaj confirmed that Agatha Christie Limited will stay on board as producers for the SonyLIV franchise.

New direction for Bhardwaj with 'Charlie Chopra'

While speaking to Variety, the auteur spilled some more beans regarding the upcoming franchise. Bhardwaj, famous for his take on William Shakespeare's plays like Maqbool (Macbeth), Omkara (Othello), and Haider (Hamlet), sees Charlie Chopra as a change of pace from his usual style. The series aims to be more mainstream and entertaining, appealing to a broader audience. Bhardwaj shared his happiness with the show, saying he accomplished what he wanted and had fun making it.

Agatha Christie's popularity in India

Christie has a huge fan base in India, inspiring several films over the years. When adapting her work for Indian audiences, Bhardwaj said he focused on keeping the core of the characters while tweaking them to fit local preferences. He believes that while people are fundamentally alike, differences in language and traits can be used to craft unique adaptations that connect with viewers.