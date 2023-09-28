Rajkummar-Triptii to star in 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

By Aikantik Bag 10:00 am Sep 28, 202310:00 am

Rajkummar Rao announces 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video'

Rajkummar Rao is a powerhouse of an actor and his ability to get into the skin of the character is unparalleled. The actor has announced his next titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, a full-on masala entertainer. The movie will be helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and it is also headlined by Triptii Dimri. Fans are quite excited about this project.

More about the upcoming comedy-drama

Reportedly, the film's storyline is set in the '90s and the poster exudes a typical pulpy vibe. Sharing the poster, Rao wrote, "Yeh kaise bahar aa gaya??? (How did this get leaked?)," likely referring to an intimate video tape getting leaked. The project is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Other details have been kept under wraps.

