Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha visit Gurudwara as pre-wedding festivities begin

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 03:49 pm 2 min read

Parineeti-Raghav's much-anticipated wedding festivities begin in New Delhi

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot on Sunday. The couple recently visited a Gurudwara in New Delhi to participate in Ardas and Kirtan, seeking blessings before their wedding festivities commence. Photos from their visit have gone viral, showing the couple in traditional white attire as they receive a saffron scarf from the priest.

Wedding details: Udaipur venues and rituals

Sarang Lonkar, State co-convenor of AAP Maharashtra, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a photo of the couple and confirmed the same. The grand wedding will take place at two luxury hotels in Udaipur - Taj Lake Palace and The Leela Palace. The bride's family has also decorated their Mumbai residence for the occasion. Reportedly, the wedding rituals and festivities will begin on Saturday, with Parineeti's chura ceremony, followed by haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Several biggies to attend the wedding

After the wedding, Chopra and Chadha will meet guests at a reception held at the same venue. The couple will also host a formal reception for colleagues and friends, which is expected to be attended by several celebrities. Chopra's cousin, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is expected to be a part of the grand celebration.

