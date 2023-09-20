Why is Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh in news? Find out

Why is Canada-based Punjabi singer Shubh in news? Find out

Written by Tanvi Gupta September 20, 2023 | 03:22 pm 3 min read

Who is Shubh, Canada-based Punjabi singer facing backlash over allegedly supporting Khalistan

Shubhneet Singh, a Punjabi singer-rapper based in Canada who is popularly known as Shubh, is facing backlash for allegedly supporting Khalistan ahead of his upcoming tour Still Rollin India. The controversy follows Shubh's Instagram Story which featured a distorted map of India without Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab. Ahead of his India tour, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM)—the youth wing of BJP—demanded the cancellation of Shubh's tour. Now, reportedly, the tour has been called off. We unpack the controversy.

But first, who is Shubh? Details about his upcoming tour

Originally from Punjab and now based in Canada, Shubh gained popularity with his debut single We Rollin in September 2021. His unique blend of hip-hop and trap beats, along with fast lyrical flow, has earned him over a million followers on Instagram. His upcoming Still Rollin India Tour included performances in several cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, and Kolkata, as well as a headlining spot at a cruise festival in Mumbai, which is scheduled later this week aboard Cordelia Cruises.

'Pray for Punjab': Distorted map shared by Shubh sparked controversy

The heat is concerning two Instagram Stories shared by Shubh in March, featuring a distorted map of India that excluded J&K and Punjab. Per reports, Shubh posted these Stories during a period of heightened tension, as the Punjab government had suspended internet services in response to the police crackdown on self-proclaimed Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh and his associates. Shubh's post was accompanied with the caption, "Pray for Punjab."

The illustrator of the 'distorted map' issued a clarification

On Tuesday, Amandeep Singh, the illustrator who created the controversial distorted map shared by Shubh, clarified that it was "a visual expression of a policeman taking the plug out of Punjab due to the blackout in Punjab," through his X (formerly Twitter) handle Inkquisitive. Earlier, he issued an apology on his Instagram account when people questioned his intention behind the image. He stated that "it was not intended to provoke any separate state agenda."

Shubh's India tour stands canceled: BookMyShow

BookMyShow announced on Wednesday that they canceled the India tour of the Punjabi singer. This comes in response to the mounting pressure on social media, where calls for a boycott of the ticket-booking app gained momentum due to allegations of Shubh's alleged sympathy toward the Khalistani movement. Taking to X, BookMyShow conveyed its decision to refund all purchased tickets fully within 7-10 days. Notably, earlier on the same day, a hashtag #UninstallBookMyShow trended on X.

boAt retracted its sponsorship; Virat Kohli unfollowed the singer

On Tuesday, electronics brand boAt announced its withdrawal from sponsoring Shubh's upcoming tour, citing its commitment to being a "true Indian brand." Several celebrities and cricketers, including Virat Kohli, have also reportedly unfollowed the singer on social media following the controversy. Shubh has not yet commented on the matter but posted a cryptic Instagram Story featuring a microphone and his song Baller in the background.

Earlier, BJYM protested and demanded an FIR against Shubh

The BJYM was staging protests in Mumbai and wrote to the organizers of Shubh's tour, as well as the Mumbai Police, demanding an FIR be registered against the singer for "waging war against the Government of India and posting anti-government posts." BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana stated that they would not allow Shubh to perform in Mumbai if proper action was not taken. The group also allegedly tore down some posters promoting the singer's concerts.

