Written by Tanvi Gupta August 29, 2023 | 04:22 pm 3 min read

Adele stops performance to stand up for one of her fan during recent Las Vegas concert

A notable incident from Adele's recent Las Vegas concert caught the attention of everyone! During the concert, the singer reportedly paused her ongoing performance to reprimand a Caesars Palace security personnel who was causing inconvenience to one of her attendees. Now, Juan Pablo, the fan who gained internet fame overnight, after this instance, has shared his perspective on the whole situation with TMZ.

But first, here's what exactly happened

In a video captured by a fan, Adele can be seen interrupting her performance to address an incident in the crowd. The fan in question, Pablo, had been recording the show on what appeared to be a selfie stick while dancing and singing along. When security personnel asked Pablo to sit down—as he was blocking the view for others—Adele intervened, saying, "Why are you all bothering him? Leave him alone...They won't bother you anymore, darling. You enjoy the show."

Watch Adele standing up for her fan during concert

'They could've stood up too...'

In an interaction with the above-mentioned publication, the fan stated that he "doesn't have any regrets about how he handled things that night." Although he regrets blocking the view of those behind him, he suggested they could have stood up as well. Pablo captured the moment using a selfie stick—which some found obnoxious, but he insists he was simply preserving memory in real-time, not seeking attention.

'You started talking to me...I literally stopped breathing...'

Pablo shared the video on TikTok, in which, a member of the venue staff can be seen approaching him and informing him, "Look behind you! Everybody's upset with you." In the caption, Pablo wrote, "Adele...thank you for this breathtaking night and for standing up for me, so that I could live your concert as it should be. I'm also sorry that I didn't respond to anything you asked me. You started talking to me and I literally stopped breathing."

Pablo feels grateful for Adele's support: Report

After the concert, Pablo made peace with the security guard who had confronted him. They even posed for a selfie together. He stated in the interview that the guard wasn't overly confrontational and was just trying to get him to settle down a bit. Further, Pablo added that he feels extremely grateful to Adele for making him "feel included" and not like a "troublemaker."

This is not the first time Adele demonstrated support

The Grammy Award-winning singer, Adele, has time and again demonstrated her commitment to standing up for her admirers. A notable example of this was when the Hello singer postponed her Las Vegas residency just before its scheduled start last year. During this time, Adele took the step of engaging with several disappointed fans over FaceTime, expressing her apologies, and offering various compensations to them. Notably, Adele—during her residency—took part in assisting a couple in revealing the gender of their baby.

