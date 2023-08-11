BTS's V releases 'Rainy Days' MV from debut album 'Layover'

Written by Aikantik Bag August 11, 2023 | 02:03 pm 1 min read

'Rainy Days' music video is out

K-pop is one of the most-known genres in the world and BTS is one of the most followed groups. Now, BTS's V has dropped two new songs titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days from his upcoming album Layover. He dropped a music video of the latter on Friday. For BTS stans, it seems like a perfect weekend ahead!

The song is a beautiful crossover of new and old

Rainy Days is an R&B song with a tinge of alternative pop in it. The video complements the lyrics and the tone nicely. The perfect blend of modern drum sounds adds depth to the track. V is such a phenomenal artist that amid these new-gen additions, he has retained the vibes of old jazz. Interestingly, this album marks his solo debut.

