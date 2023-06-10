India

J&K: Aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' logo found in Kathua

J&K: Aircraft-shaped balloon with 'PIA' logo found in Kathua

Written by Ayushi Goswami Jun 10, 2023, 12:39 pm 1 min read

Many such balloons have been found in the union territory earlier

An aircraft-shaped balloon with the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) logo was found in Hiranagar of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday, reported India Today. The security forces have seized the mysterious balloon and have launched an investigation to find out where the object came from. Notably, this suspicious balloon is not the first to be recovered in the union territory.

Many such balloons found in J&K this year

In May, too, an airplane-shaped balloon, having "PIA" imprinted on it, was recovered from J&K's Poonch district. In February and March, two similar balloons were reportedly found in the Ghaghwal area of the Samba district. In January, another aircraft-shaped balloon was found in the Khour area by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Such an incident also occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in February.

Share this timeline