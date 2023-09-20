LOOSSEMBLE wins lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative; girl-group to retain name

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 02:30 pm 2 min read

LOOSSEMBLE wins lawsuit against BlockBerry Creative

K-pop girl group LOOSSEMBLE's agency, CTD ENM, has emerged victorious in a lawsuit filed by BlockBerry Creative. The suit sought injunctions, including a ban on performances, and claimed that CTD ENM could not engage in activities using terms equal or similar to "LOONA, LOONA ASSEMBLE, or LOOSSEMBLE." With the court's decision, LOOSSEMBLE can now continue to use its new name and carry on with its activities.

What was the case all about?

BlockBerry Creative filed a civil suit against CTD ENM, alleging that the latter's use of the name LOOSSEMBLE was too similar to their own group, LOONA. If BlockBerry had won the petition, LOOSSEMBLE would have been forced to change its name and potentially face a ban on performances. However, the court ruled in favor of CTD ENM, allowing LOOSSEMBLE to keep its name.

LOOSSEMBLE's inception and other details

Back in June, LOONA members HyunJin and ViVi signed with the agency CTD ENM after terminating their contract with BlockBerry Creative. Fellow members Yeojin, Go Won, and Olivia Hye followed in July and it was announced that the newly structured group will re-debut as LOOSSEMBLE. LOOSSEMBLE stands for LOONA ASSEMBLE and the group re-debuted on September 15 with their eponymous extended play.

