Written by Tanvi Gupta September 20, 2023 | 02:05 pm 3 min read

Tamil actor Cool Suresh under fire for misbehaving with female host

A recent incident involving Tamil actor Cool Suresh has drawn criticism from fans and members of the industry alike. On Tuesday, during the Sarakku audio launch event, the actor pulled an extravagant antic and forced a garland around the female host's neck. Despite his assertion that it was a gesture of appreciation, the anchor appeared visibly distressed by his actions. Here's what exactly happened.

Suresh's video of misbehaving with the female host went viral

Suresh—primarily known for his supporting roles in Tamil films like Kaakha Kaakha and Thiruda Thirudi—is often called by producers for promotional activities due to the viral reach of his content on social media. During the audio launch of Mansoor Ali Khan's upcoming film Sarakku, the anchor invited Suresh to address the audience. As soon as he approached the podium, he forced a garland around the host. In the now-viral video, the anchor appeared visibly irked by his unpredictable action.

While apologizing, Suresh said he did it for 'content'

When actor Khan took the stage, he began by offering apologies for Suresh's actions and went on to strongly urge him to issue an unconditional apology as well. Suresh initially attempted to justify his behavior by mentioning, "Ever since the event started, we both were having friendly conversations," however, he was promptly interrupted by Khan, who asserted, "Whatever it might be, what you did was wrong." Eventually, Suresh issued an apology, where he admitted that he "did it for content."

'Better change your name to Fool Suresh,' netizens quipped

After the incident, many users on social media have labeled his actions as "abusive and harassing" in nature. One X user directed a message to Tamil film producers, directors, artists, and PROs, expressing, "The activity of junior artiste #CoolSuresh is becoming worse day-by-day (sic)." Another social media user unearthed an old video, highlighting that the actor has been engaged in "such things" for a very long time in the "name of promotions."

Here's more about actor Suresh

Known for his supporting roles in Tamil cinema, Cool Suresh has garnered recognition for his unique approach to film promotions. As a self-proclaimed fan of Silambarasan TR, he has made appearances in several notable films, including Machi and Kadhal Azhivathilai. He gained widespread attention for his promotional endeavors for Simbu's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which went viral on social media. The actor is frequently hired by producers to generate buzz for their movies on release days.

