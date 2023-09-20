'The Invitation' to 'Creep': Best horror movies on Netflix

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 20, 2023

Best horror movies to watch on Netflix

With the ninth installment of the popular The Conjuring franchise hitting the theaters recently, a few months after the release of the sixth Scream movie, aren't all the horror enthusiasts craving for some more horror? For all the horror aficionados out there, Netflix has a treasure trove of spine-chilling and heart-pounding horror movies for a haunted Saturday night in with your friends or cousins.

'The Pope's Exorcist' (2023)

Based on Father Gabriele Amorth's books An Exorcist: More Stories and An Exorcist Tells His Story, the 2023 supernatural horror film The Pope's Exorcist is directed by Julius Avery. It follows the Vatican's chief exorcist as he looks into the possession of a young boy residing at a medieval Spanish abbey and uncovers an evil unlike any he has encountered before.

'The Invitation' (2022)

Directed by Jessica M Thompson, the 2022 horror thriller film The Invitation is inspired by Bram Stoker's popular novel Dracula. The film follows Evie who is invited to a swanky English wedding by her long-lost cousin where she uncovers a "dark and twisted family secret" that threatens to turn her life upside down, as per the streaming giant's synopsis.

'Fear Street' (2021)

The American supernatural slasher franchise had taken over the horror world in the summer of 2021. In Part 1: 1994, a group of teens fight an evil force that plagues their town. In Part 2: 1978, a fun summer turns into a ghastly fight for survival following a serial killer's murder spree. The origin of it all is revealed in Part Three: 1666.

'His House' (2020)

The 2020 film His House written and directed by Remi Weekes is a BAFTA award-winning horror thriller film. It follows a young couple who manage to escape from war-torn South Sudan and seek refuge in a small town in England. But, soon things turn awry as they are tormented by a sinister evil force living in their new home.

'Creep' (2014)

Inspired by the film's director Patrick Brice's real-life experiences, the 2014 psychological horror film Creep is shot as found footage. It is one of the best films in the format. The film follows a broke videographer who takes up a one-day assignment in a remote town and discovers that the client he is interviewing has some unsettling ideas in mind.

