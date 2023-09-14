Blake-Ryan to Meghan-Harry: Hollywood's favorite power couples

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 14, 2023 | 06:58 pm 2 min read

From Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (left) to Prince Harry and Meghan Marke (right), take a look at some of Hollywood's most influential couples

Talk about relationship goals and there are many celebrities in Hollywood who have raised the bar high with their romance. Each one of them as individuals is influential, but as a couple, they bring a lot more power and fandom to the table. Here is our pick of some of the most loved and known couples from Hollywood.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are nothing short of firecrackers. Whether it is their on-screen chemistry or off-screen romance, the two have always looked adorable together. They became friends when they started working together on the movie Green Lantern in 2010. A year later, they were dating and in 2012, they decided to get married and hosted a stunning Charleston wedding.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal romance was a pleasant surprise for the world. They made their relationship official in the year 2017 during the Invictus Games. The same year, in November, they got engaged, followed by their wedding in May 2018. A year after their marriage, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in 2019.

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

On-screen or off-screen, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are one of the most iconic pairs in Hollywood. When Krasinski appeared on a television show in 2011, he confessed how he wasn't looking for a relationship before he met Blunt. They first met at a restaurant, and Krasinski was sure of falling in love with Blunt. After their 2009 engagement, they got married in 2010.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been married since September 2014. According to People's report, the couple first met at George's Lake Como residence in July 2013. After dating for a year, they decided to take their relationship to the next level and got married. About three years after their marriage, the couple welcomed their first children together, twins Ella and Alexander.

