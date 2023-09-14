'Madea' to 'Gone Girl': Tyler Perry's best works

Entertainment

'Madea' to 'Gone Girl': Tyler Perry's best works

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 14, 2023 | 06:39 pm 2 min read

Tyler Perry's best movies, roles

Tyler Perry is well known for his many talents- direction, writing, production, and acting. But he is most known for his character Madea, who has appeared in half of his works. His filmmaking style is unique and differs from conventional techniques. Bringing several of his plays to the screens, he has carved his own niche in Hollywood. Check out his best works below.

'Diary of a Mad Black Woman' (2005)

Inspired by his own classic namesake play, the 2005 rom-com film Diary of a Black Woman marks his debut feature film. With this he not only introduced Madea to the world, but his acting prowess shined beyond his direction, writing, and producing capabilities. The film follows a woman who realizes that her husband is planning to divorce her after 18 years of marriage.

'Madea' franchise (2005-2022)

Adapted from Perry's play, there are 10-11 films in the Madea film franchise. Mable "Madea" Earlene Simmons, the loud and hilariously fast-talking elderly African-American woman, is a drag tribute to Perry's mother and aunt. Perry shot to fame with his stage plays that dealt with themes of racism, love, and everything in between. He became a household name with his character of Madea.

'Why Did I Get Married?' (2007)

An adaptation of Perry's play, the 2007 comedy-drama film Why Did I Get Married? starring Perry is directed, produced, and written by him. The film deals with the trials of relationships and marriages in modern times. It's an all-star cast of Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, Malik Yoba, Sharon Leal, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Richard T Jones, Denise Boutte, and Keesha Sharp.

'Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor' (2013)

Produced, written, and directed by Perry, the 2013 romantic film Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor is an adaptation of Perry's play The Marriage Counselor. It follows an ambitious married woman whose life and world take a turn when she is tempted by something better than her successful yet boring job and relationships. It stars Jurnee Smollette, Kim Kardashian, Vannessa Williams, and Robie Jones.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

David Fincher's 2014 psychological thriller film Gone Girl starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, and Carrie Coon is one of the few films Perry has contributed to, solely as an actor. Perry delivers a promising performance as Tanner Bolt, Nick Dunne's (Affleck) lawyer. With some mind-bending twists, the film revolves around the disappearance of Dunne's wife, Amy (Pike).

Share this timeline