British actor Maddy Anholt (35) dies due to brain cancer

Entertainment

British actor Maddy Anholt (35) dies due to brain cancer

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 06:06 pm 2 min read

Maddy Anholt passes away aged 35

British actor and Women's Aid Ambassador Maddy Anholt passed away on Wednesday at the age of 35, after a courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. Diagnosed shortly after giving birth to her daughter Opal, Anholt's family announced her passing on her GoFundMe page, where they shared details of her journey and final days at her parents' home, Sunflower House.

Family's statement on her demise

The statement read, "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35. She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben."

Celebrating Anholt's acting career

Anholt was a talented actor, appearing in shows for various broadcasters such as BBC comedy Jerk and ITV's The Emily Atack Show. She co-starred with Scroobius Pip in the short film Kelly and was part of the podcast series Sketchtopia. An accomplished marathon runner and speaker, Anholt's impact on the entertainment industry will be remembered through her diverse body of work.

Anholt's advocacy for women's aid

In addition to her acting career, Anholt was a passionate advocate for Women's Aid, a charity supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse. As an ambassador, she used her platform to raise awareness and funds for the organization, making a significant impact on the lives of those in need. Her dedication to this cause will continue to inspire others.

Share this timeline