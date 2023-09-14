SRK thanks Karan Johar-Sidharth Malhotra for praising 'Jawan'

Entertainment

SRK thanks Karan Johar-Sidharth Malhotra for praising 'Jawan'

Written by Aikantik Bag September 14, 2023 | 05:59 pm 1 min read

'Jawan' is currently the talk of the town

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan mania has been no less than a wonder and the actioner is receiving love from viewers all across the globe. The entire Indian film fraternity is in awe of the Khan starrer and they have been expressing so, online. Recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar expressed their love for the film on social media. The effervescent Khan thanked them, too.

Showing gratitude in typical Khan way

Khan thanked Malhotra and recalled their bond since My Name Is Khan days. Khan shared a screenshot of Johar's Instagram post and wrote, "Thrilled u liked the film. & of course the trailer....all the 'century' things u said." The King of Bollywood also stated, "Audience is the Emperor," while thanking Johar. Jawan is running successfully in theaters near you.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline