Bobby Deol's mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja passes away

Entertainment

Bobby Deol's mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja passes away

Written by Shreya Mukherjee September 04, 2023 | 07:09 pm 2 min read

Bobby Deol has lost his mother-in-law

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol's mother-in-law, Marlene Ahuja, passed away on Sunday night (September 3) due to a long-term illness, said reports. Details about the ailment have not been revealed. The entire family is devastated by the loss. Notably, Deol is married to Tanya Deol, an interior designer. Ahuja was the estranged wife of the late multi-millionaire banker Devendra Ahuja and the Ahujas have two other children, Vikram and Munisha Ahuja.

Family tragedy followed 'Gadar 2' success bash

This tragic news comes days after the Deol family celebrated the massive success of Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2 at a massive party on Saturday. Many Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, attended the Gadar 2 success event. However, due to her severe illness, Ahuja could not attend the success bash.

Ahuja's legacy: Family and banking background

Speaking of the Ahujas, the late Devendra Ahuja was the promoter of Centurion Bank and former MD of 20th Century Finance Company. However, things went bitter among the couple in the 2000s. Reportedly, Devendra had a falling out with the family over an extra-marital affair after which the banker started living separately. Devendra had even disowned Vikram as a result of this feud at one point.

Share this timeline