Written by Aikantik Bag September 08, 2023 | 12:44 pm 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is out on OTT

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani revamps the age-old quintessential Bollywood romantic dramas but infused with modern sensibilities. Karan Johar is known for his vision and mounting films on a different level. He did the same with his directorial comeback and it became a viewers' favorite. Fans have been wondering about its OTT release, and finally, the movie is out on OTT.

OTT details and the great box office run

Yes, the Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-headlined title is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, the movie is available for rent on the OTT platform. The film had an illustrious run at the box office and is currently running in very few theaters. This also marked Singh's comeback at the box office. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers.

Cast and crew of the film

The ensemble cast includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Dharmendra, Anjali Anand, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Namit Das, among others. The music is helmed by Pritam, whereas the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The project is bankrolled by Johar's Dharma Productions. The movie's story revolves around the clash of two bonafide cultures, i.e. Bangaliana and Punjabiyat.

