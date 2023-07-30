Kangana allegedly attacks Hrithik, Ranbir, Alia, Raha without taking names

Written by Isha Sharma July 30, 2023 | 04:30 pm 2 min read

Kangana Ranaut has spoken up against Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor; here's why

Kangana Ranaut is back at it. Controversy's favorite friend, she's known for picking fights with colleagues, but there's no stopping her, even though her alleged nemeses don't retaliate. After calling Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's marriage fake, she has now taken potshots at them, their toddler Raha, and alleged ex-flame Hrithik Roshan. Though she didn't mention their names, it's not tough to deduce who she attacked.

On Hrithik Roshan: Ranaut talked about 'dating superstar'

On Sunday, Ranaut shared screenshots of some scammer who's reportedly been reaching out to people, claiming to be her representative, on Instagram Stories. Then, allegedly referring to Roshan, she added, "This superstar who I dated later claimed...I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way."

She questioned Bhatt-Kapoor's marriage yet again

In another Instagram Story, she allegedly launched a tirade against Kapoor. "Another superstar who is known to be a womanizer landed at my house, begged and pleased me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behavior, he said he was getting a trilogy to date papa ki pari [referring to Bhatt] who he didn't love (sic)."

'Baby is a trick for movie promotion'

Ranaut didn't stop at that and proceeded to add that this "womanizer" had "hacked" her devices. She added, "He said his marriage was fake and [their baby] is a trick [to] promote the movie. I was beyond appalled. I still can't believe it anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren't humans, they are demons. That's why I am determined to destroy them (sic)."

Allegedly, 'superstar' offered her film recently

Indirectly referring to Kapoor, Ranaut added, "This person (mafia playboy superstar) has been after me since 2012...then he wasn't married, we were working for the same studio (sic)." She claimed he offered her a part in "another actor's biopic" in 2016, and started talking to her again in 2021 which "was a trap by mafia goons." "He offered me another film recently," she concluded.

