Nawazuddin Siddiqui projects dark-yet-elegant shades in 'Haddi' trailer

Written by Aikantik Bag August 23, 2023 | 03:55 pm 1 min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most adept actors in Bollywood and is known for his dynamic range. His upcoming film Haddi has been in the buzz for quite some time, as he is set to don a transgender character for the first time. Now, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the gritty vengeance drama. The movie is set for a direct-to-digital release.

Release date and cast of the film

The film will premiere on ZEE5 on September 7 and Siddiqui promises a gripping performance. As per the trailer, the film is set in NCR and gives us a sneak peek of the crime world. The cast includes Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Vipin Sharma, among others. The movie is helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma and is bankrolled by Zee Studios.

