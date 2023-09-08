Allegations to apology: All about Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' controversy

Entertainment

Allegations to apology: All about Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' controversy

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 08, 2023 | 12:40 pm 2 min read

Jimmy Fallon has reportedly apologized to his staffers

Comedian and television host Jimmy Fallon has come under fire over allegations of a "toxic work environment." Some present and former crew members of his The Tonight Show have reportedly highlighted unfavorable working conditions while claiming anonymity. These claims were published in Rolling Stone on Thursday. After these allegations, Fallon has reportedly apologized to everyone working on his show.

Why does this story matter?

NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon premiered on February 17, 2014. Over the years, Fallon has hosted top-notch Hollywood celebrities on his show, including the likes of Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr., and many others. The program is one of the most popular celebrity guest shows where they indulge in musical performances and games with Fallon, apart from giving him a candid interview.

Fallon lashed out on employees: Claims

As per Rolling Stone's report, at least 16 employees—two present and 14 former—have cited the show's work environment as "toxic." It further claims to have approached another 80 current and ex-staffers, who too didn't have any "positive things to say about working on The Tonight Show." They alleged that Fallon would lash out at the employees, if under pressure.

Almost a dozen showrunners quit after Fallon joined

Previously, The Tonight Show was hosted by Jay Leno before Fallon took over in 2014. Since then, the report claimed that at least nine showrunners have quit. "You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn't last long," an ex-employee was quoted.

Fallon has reportedly apologized to his staffers via Zoom

Per Rolling Stone and Variety, the show's host has apologized to the staffers over the allegations. "It's embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can't even tell you. I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody," he reportedly said on a Zoom meeting call.

Share this timeline