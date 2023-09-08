Top 5 Tom Hanks films you must watch

Written by Namrata Ganguly September 08, 2023 | 12:40 pm 2 min read

Tom Hanks is Hollywood's "good" guy, both on reel and for real. The 67-year-old actor is popular and loved for his humble, decent American roles. That's the magic of Hanks that he still managed to create a diverse filmography with some Oscar-winning and many Oscar-nominated performances. From heartwarming classics like Forrest Gump to charming comedies like Big, explore Hanks's finest movies.

'Big' (1988)

In the 1988 fantasy comedy-drama film Big, Hanks's performance as Josh Baskin, a 12-year-old boy who magically transforms into an adult overnight, is a masterpiece of charm and whimsy. It revolves around the boy whose wish to be big comes true the next morning. Filled with childlike curiosity and humor, Hanks captures the wonder and innocence of a child navigating the complexities of adulthood.

'Forrest Gump' (1994)

The 1994 comedy-drama film Forrest Gump chronicles the extraordinary life of a simple man with a low IQ, who unwittingly becomes a part of key historical events in the 20th-century United States. Portraying the titular character, Hanks captures the innocence, sincerity, and resilience of Gump along with his genuine nature and emotional depth which earned him an Oscar award.

'Apollo 13' (1995)

Hanks delivers a stellar performance as Jim Lovell, the real-life astronaut who faces a life-threatening crisis in space in the 1995 space docudrama Apollo 13. Hanks perfectly embodied a man who remains calm under pressure, balancing sensitivity and determination in the face of adversity and Lovell's struggle for survival. As the title suggests, it dramatizes the NASA's 1970 aborted Apollo 13 lunar mission.

'Cast Away' (2000)

The 2000 survival drama film Cast Away follows the harrowing journey of FedEx executive, Chuck Noland, who becomes stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash. With minimal dialogue, Hanks conveys isolation, despair, the need to survive, and longing for connection through his acting which got him critical acclaim. He underwent an emotional and physical transformation for this role.

'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' (2019)

Based on a true story, the 2019 biographical film A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood revolves around the friendship between children's television host presenter Fred Rogers and a troubled journalist, Lloyd Vogel. Hanks portrays Rogers and captures his gentle, empathetic spirit and charisma taking the audience on a nostalgic trip to their childhood days. Hanks received an Oscar nomination for his performance.

