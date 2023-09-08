Jamie Foxx's 'The Burial' OTT details out; trailer unveiled

September 08, 2023

'The Burial' trailer is out

Maggie Betts's legal film The Burial has been in the buzz for some time now and recently, the makers released the trailer of the same and it promises a gripping courtroom drama. The movie is slated to premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2023 on September 11. As the anticipation is huge, we are here with the OTT release details.

Release dates and cast of the film

The project is bankrolled by Amazon Studios and after its festival premiere, the film will have a limited theatrical release on October 6. The drama is then set for worldwide OTT release on Amazon Prime Video on October 13. It is based on Jonathan Harr's 1999 The New Yorker article titled The Burial. The cast is headlined by Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones.

