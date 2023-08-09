#BiggBossOTT2: How YouTubers are disrupting norms for TV actors

#BiggBossOTT2: How YouTubers are disrupting norms for TV actors

Written by Tanvi Gupta August 09, 2023

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' grand finale is scheduled to take place on August 14

If you are an avid Bigg Boss OTT 2 fan, then you're likely familiar with the ongoing debate between YouTubers and TV actors—a topic dominating online discussions. Recently, BB contestant and actor Avinash Sachdev—who got evicted last Sunday—highlighted the distinction between YouTubers and TV actors in an interview. Here's how the inclusion of YouTubers into Bigg Boss has shaken up the TV industry.

Why does this story matter?

The anticipation for BB OTT 2 sparked discussions even before its premiere on June 17- mostly because of the diverse contestants, which also included YouTubers like Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav. Notably, the reality TV show's transition to the OTT platform—JioCinema—was underscored by a deliberate move toward integrating the realm of social media. Gradually, this led to a debate between YouTubers and TV actors.

'They are just a community, but we are an industry…'

In an interview with Indian Express, Sachdev discussed his perspective on the impact of his social media following on his eviction. When questioned about the ongoing rivalry between YouTubers and TV actors, Sachdev responded, "They call themselves a community that they have brought to Bigg Boss...But these guys are just a community but we're an industry. They have arrogance with this amount of fame."

Here's why Sachdev thinks followers on social media matter

In the interview, Sachdev stated that he faced eviction due to a lack of social media following—as he's not active on any platform. This statement finds support, as evidenced by the recent eviction round. Reportedly, influencer Manisha Rani garnered the highest number of votes—approximately 7M votes, during last Sunday's eviction. Furthermore, YouTuber Elvish Yadav received over 4M votes—thanks to his popularity on social media.

'TV ka zamana gaya,' Malhan previously stated in an interview

Even before entering the house—Malhan sowed the seeds of the ongoing debate. In an interview with the above-mentioned publication in June, when the YouTuber was questioned about whether he felt threatened by TV stars, he promptly responded, "TV ka zamana gya (Era of TV is over)." Notably, Malhan became the first contestant to secure his position in the impending grand finale—scheduled for August 14.

When Karanvir Bohra—'BB's ex-contestant—shared thoughts on YouTubers versus TV actors

Renowned TV actor Karanvir Bohra—a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 12—shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate in an interview with TellyChakkar. He explained that the core issue lies in individuals who enter the show, assuming the role of a celebrity, yet failing to treat others in the same manner. He highlighted that this notion needs to be abandoned—to play the game as one.

