India

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann's free Gurbani telecast call sparks outrage

Punjab: Bhagwant Mann's free Gurbani telecast call sparks outrage

Written by Snehadri Sarkar June 19, 2023 | 10:54 am 3 min read

Opposition oppose Punjab CM Mann's call for free Gurbani telecast

The Punjab government will table a resolution in the Assembly during a special session on Tuesday to make the broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple free for all. State CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann announced on Sunday that the Punjab government would amend the 1925 Sikh Gurdwara Act to guarantee free telecast rights of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.

Why does this story matter?

The rights to broadcast Gurbani have been granted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabhandhak Committee (SGPC) to the PTC network, owned by the Badal family. As such, making it free is going to break the Punjabi television network's monopoly and level the ground for all TV channels. On the other hand, the opposition contends that because the act is Central, the state cannot amend it.

Mann confirms adding new clause in Sikh Gurdwara Act

Taking to Twitter, Mann stated, "With the blessings of God, we are going to make a historic decision tomorrow, as per the demand of all devotes, we're adding a new clause in the Sikh Gurdwara Act 1925 that the transmission of Gurbani from Harminder Sahib will be free for all." "On June 20, a vote will be taken in the state assembly," he added.

Twitter post by Punjab CM

Mann's move triggers row in Punjab

The move has drawn much criticism from the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which is dominated by the Badals. In the meantime, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami argued that changes could be made to the current Sikh Gurdwara Act only after the recommendations of the Shiromani Committee, a body that is nominated by the Sikh community itself.

Know about SGPC president's reaction

"The Punjab government has no right to amend this Act. Do not confuse the nation for your political interests," the SGPC president wrote in a series of tweets. "Do not try to interfere with the religious affairs of the Sikhs. Sikh affairs are related to the sentiments and concerns of the Sangat, in which governments have no right to interfere directly," added Dhami.

Check out Dhami's Twitter post

Unconstitutional, says Akali Dal's Daljit Singh Cheema

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema also labeled it "unconstitutional" and added, "The Sikh Gurdwara Act is under Parliament. The Sikh community has elected the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee through voting to take decisions regarding Guru Ghar under this Act of Parliament." "Has the above committee passed any such resolution in this regard? Without that, even the Parliament cannot amend this Act," he stated.

Cheema's reaction post

BJP, Congress also oppose Mann-led government's move

Other opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, have also opposed the plan, claiming that the 1925 Sikh Gurdwara Act is a legislation passed by Parliament and that the Punjab government cannot amend it. Navjot Singh Sidhu of the Punjab Congress, on the other hand, tweeted that he supported the decision.

Share this timeline