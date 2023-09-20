ICC CWC 2023: Ranveer Singh-Pritam's 'Dil Jashn Bole' kickstarts celebrations

Written by Aikantik Bag September 20, 2023 | 04:42 pm 1 min read

'Dil Jashn Bole' music video is out

India is currently gearing up for the biggest cricketing event, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023﻿. As the preparations are on, ICC has released the much-awaited anthem for this edition titled Dil Jashn Bole. The high-energy track is helmed by Bollywood's chartbuster master Pritam and Ranveer Singh headlines the music video. Ardent fans were looking forward to a catchy track like De Ghuma Ke (2011) and O Prithibi (2011) and Pritam's track has struck the perfect chord.

The anthem music video features content creators

The energetic song celebrates the charm of one-day cricket and takes fans on a journey through India aboard the "One Day Xpress." The video features several content creators including Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma. The song showcases a never-seen-before celebration ahead of the biggest cricketing tournament. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on October 5 and the final is slated to take place on November 19.

