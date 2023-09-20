ICC CWC 2023: Ranveer Singh-Pritam's 'Dil Jashn Bole' kickstarts celebrations
India is currently gearing up for the biggest cricketing event, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. As the preparations are on, ICC has released the much-awaited anthem for this edition titled Dil Jashn Bole. The high-energy track is helmed by Bollywood's chartbuster master Pritam and Ranveer Singh headlines the music video. Ardent fans were looking forward to a catchy track like De Ghuma Ke (2011) and O Prithibi (2011) and Pritam's track has struck the perfect chord.
The anthem music video features content creators
The energetic song celebrates the charm of one-day cricket and takes fans on a journey through India aboard the "One Day Xpress." The video features several content creators including Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma. The song showcases a never-seen-before celebration ahead of the biggest cricketing tournament. The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on October 5 and the final is slated to take place on November 19.