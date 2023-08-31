Tim David handed maiden ODI call-up for South Africa series

Sports

Tim David handed maiden ODI call-up for South Africa series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 31, 2023 | 12:53 pm 2 min read

Tim David averages 82.77 in List A cricket (Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Tim David has been added to Australia's squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against hosts South Africa. This is David's maiden ODI call-up and the batter would be raring to make a mark. Notably, the dasher is a late addition to the squad. On August 30, he smashed a fiery 28-ball 64 in the T20I series opener against SA. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

David's addition indicates that he could be in Australia's plans for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in October-November in India. He, however, is not a part of the provisional squad. Known for his big-hitting, David has emerged as a hot property in T20 cricket. He now has the onus to crack the code in the 50-over format as well.

Inexperienced in List A cricket

David, a former Singapore international, has played just 16 List A games. He, however, has accumulated 745 runs in these games at an average and strike rate of 82.77 and 123.14, respectively. The tally includes five fifties and two tons. Meanwhile, he has played just one game in Australian domestic circuit. His other List A appearances have come in Singapore and Surrey colors.

What did the selector say?

"Tim is already here for the T20 series which offers an opportunity to see how his game can translate to the one-day format," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "He will provide an extra option for us in that power role." With the likes of Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell being unavailable, David has a chance to prove his mettle in the 50-over arena.

Here are his T20I numbers

David was fast-tracked into Australia's T20I team for the ICC T20 World Cup last year. In the Aussie jersey, he has so far accumulated 246 runs in 12 T20Is at an average of 27.33. He has scored these runs at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 175.71. The tally includes two fifties as well with 64 being his highest score.

Australia ODI squad vs South Africa

Squad: Pat Cummins, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh (C), Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Share this timeline