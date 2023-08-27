Pakistan thrash Afghanistan in third ODI, win series 3-0: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 27, 2023 | 12:04 am 3 min read

Pakistan whitewash Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan completed an ODI series whitewash against Afghanistan with a resounding win in the third ODI in Colombo. They defeated the Afghans by 59 runs. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan scored crucial fifties as Pakistan posted 268/8 on a tricky pitch. Their bowlers were exceptional as they never allowed Afghanistan to settle and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Pakistan lost their openers inside 12.5 overs. But Babar and Rizwan steadied the ship by adding a 110-run stand. Later, Mohammed Nawaz and Agha Salman added 61 runs to take Pakistan to 268/8. In reply, Afghanistan were reduced to 97/7. Shahidullah and Mujeeb Ur Rahman added 57 runs to evade the embarrassment. The latter slammed a sensational fifty but it wasn't enough.

10th ODI fifty for Rizwan

Rizwan showed great temperament and skill to tackle the Afghan spinners on a sluggish track. He used his feet nicely and complimented Babar very well in their 110-run partnership. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed a fine 79-ball 67 which consisted of six fours and a maximum. Rizwan has now raced to 1,498 ODI runs in 60 ODIs at an average of 34.04.

Match-winning knock from Babar's blade

Babar continued his brilliant form from the last match as he slammed consecutive half-centuries in this series. It was a mature knock where he played watchfully and held one side up as Rizwan opened his arms after getting settled. The duo stitched a crucial partnership. This was Babar's 28th ODI fifty as he has compiled 5,202 runs in 103 matches at 58.44.

Fastest ODI fifty for Afghanistan

Mostly known for his spin bowling, Mujeeb played a valiant knock against Pakistan. He slammed his maiden fifty and also the fastest fifty scored by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs as he reached the milestone in 26 deliveries. Mujeeb added 57 runs with Shahidullah for the eighth wicket and later added 45 runs with Fareed Ahmad. His 67-run knock consisted of five sixes.

A look at the bowlers

Shadab Khan scalped 3/42 and has raced to 77 wickets in 59 ODIs at 32.18. Shaheen Shah Afridi claimed 2/31 and has also compiled 77 wickets in 39 matches at 23.34. Gulbadin Naib (2/36) and Fareed (2/70) also claimed two wickets each for Afghanistan. Faheem Ashraf scalped 2/43 in eight overs. He has compiled 25 dismissals in 32 ODIs at 44.12.

Imam completes 4,000 List A runs

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq didn't have his best outing in the third ODI as he only managed 13 runs off 30 deliveries. However, he completed 4,000 List A runs. He only needed seven runs to get to the milestone. The 27-year-old has amassed 4,006 runs in 94 List A games with an average over 45. His tally includes 10 tons and 26 fifties.

A look at the head-to-head record

Pakistan and Afghanistan have played a total of seven ODI matches to date. The former has won all of those matches, maintaining a perfect record against the Afghans. Afghanistan have defeated Pakistan twice in T20Is but they are yet to open their accounts in ODIs.

