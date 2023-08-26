Mujeeb slams fastest fifty by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs

Sports

Mujeeb slams fastest fifty by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 26, 2023 | 11:33 pm 1 min read

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman registered his maiden ODI fifty in the third ODI against Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman registered his maiden ODI fifty in the third ODI against Pakistan in Colombo. Notably, he reached his milestone in only 26 balls. Mujeeb slammed the fastest fifty scored by an Afghanistan batter in ODI cricket. Although the Afghans lost the match, Mujeeb was valiant in his fight till the end. Here we decode his stats.

Fastest fifty for Afghanistan in ODI cricket

The 22-year-old registered his maiden ODI half-century in just 26 balls. Mujeeb's 64-run knock was laced with five fours and five maximums. The youngster broke Rashid Khan's record who slammed an ODI fifty in 27 balls against Ireland. Eventually, Mujeeb was dismissed via hit-wicket to Shaheen Afridi's bowling (46th over). Before this, Mujeeb's best score in ODI cricket was 18*.

Share this timeline