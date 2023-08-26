BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy loses semis, settles for bronze

Sports

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy loses semis, settles for bronze

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 26, 2023

HS Prannoy won his maiden BWF World Championships medal

Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy went down fighting against Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the semi-finals of the 2023 BWF World Championships. The world number nine started strong but lost his way as the match progressed. He lost the match 21-18, 13-21, 14-21. Nevertheless, Prannoy ended the campaign with a well-deserved bronze medal. Notably, it is also his maiden BWF World Champions medal. Here's more.

Fifth Indian men's singles medallist in World Championships

Prannoy became the fifth Indian men's singles shuttler to win a medal at the World Championships. Prakash Padukone was the first Indian shuttler to win a medal at the World Championships when he won the bronze medal in 1983. Followed by B. Sai Praneeth's bronze medal in 2019. Whereas Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen won the silver medal and bronze medal respectively in 2021.

India's medal streak at the BWF World Championships since 2011

Prannoy's bronze medal this year at the BWF World Championships means that India's streak of winning at least a medal at the event since 2011, still stands. Last year it was Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty who won the bronze medal in men's doubles. India have now won 14 BWF World Championships medals which include, one gold, four silver and nine bronze.

Prannoy has had a decent year

The world number nine has done decently in 2023 as he bagged his first BWF World title in Malaysia. He reached the quarter-finals of the 2023 Badminton Asia Championships. Prannoy continued his run by reaching the semi-finals in Indonesia followed by quarter-finals outings in Chinese Taipei and Japan. He finished runners-up in the Australia Open. Prannoy has a win-loss record of 30-15 (2023).

