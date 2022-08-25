Sports

BWF World Championships: Prannoy stuns Lakshya; Saina Nehwal ousted

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 25, 2022

Lakshya Sen has been ousted in the pre-quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@thecgf)

India's HS Prannoy staged a spirited comeback to stun compatriot and 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen to enter the men's singles quarter-finals at the BWF World Championships. Prannoy came from a game down to beat Sen. He won the contest 17-21, 21-16, 21-17. Notably, this was the fourth meeting between the two in 2022, with the tally reading 2-2.

Saina Saina Nehwal bows out

India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal suffered a defeat to crash out in the women's singles event. She lost to Busanan Ongbamrungphan in a hard-fought women's singles pre-quarterfinals on Thursday. The 32-year-old went down 17-21, 21-16, 13-21 to her Thai opponent. Busanan has extended her head-to-head record against Saina to 5-3.

Defeat Saina falls short in a crunch encounter

Saina was under pressure from the very beginning, trailing 3-11 in the opening game. However, she fought back to make it to to 17-19 but Ongbamrungphan held her nerve. A much confident Saina was more aggressive in the second game and forced a decider. Ongbamrungphan gained momentum in the third game and opened up a decisive lead as Saina's fight cooled down.

Information Saina's poor run of form continues

Saina has endured a difficult run in 2022. Injuries and lack of consistency has derailed her progress. So far, she has a 10-11 win-loss record on the BWF Tour. Saina will next be seen at the Japan Open.

Numbers Key numbers for Lakshya and Prannoy

Lakshya has a 22-12 win-loss record in 2022 on the BWF Tour. He has managed to win just one title - Yonex Sunrise India Open. Meanwhile, Prannoy has raced to a 30-11 win-loss record in 2022. He had earlier reached the final of the Swiss Open. Prannoy will take on China's Zhao Jun Peng in the quarter-finals.