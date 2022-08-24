Sports

2022 BWF World Championships: Lakshya Sen reaches round of 16

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 24, 2022, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Badminton ace Lakshya Sen has sailed into the men's singles round of 16, winning against Spain's Luis Penalver at the BWF World Championships on Wednesday. The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist won his second round match 21-17, 21-10, taking 72 minutes to seal the deal. On the other hand, Kidambi Srikanth bowed out of the tournament after losing to Zhao Junpeng 9-21, 17-21.

Match How did the match pan out?

Sen was trailing 3-4 and then grabbed a six-point lead to be 13-7 before comfortably sealing the first game. In the second game, two two players shared the first six points before the 21-year-old Indian pulled ahead riding on his superior play and tactics. At one stage he had a massive nine-point lead and then closed matters 21-10.

CWG Sen won a gold medal at 2022 CWG

In the 2022 edition of the CWG, Sen won the gold in men's singles event after trouncing Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong. The rising Indian shuttler staged a comeback after trailing to overcome the world number 42 across three games (19-21, 21-9, 21-16). Earlier in the semi-finals, the 21-year-old prevailed against Singapore's Jason Teh Jia Heng (21-10, 18-21, 21-16) in a three-setter.

Details Key details about Sen

Sen, who is world number 10 in men's singles, had earlier won the bronze medal at the 2021 BWF World C'ships. He will aim to go for the top prize this time around. Lakshya has a 22-11 win-loss record in 2022 on the BWF Tour. He has managed to win just one title - Yonex Sunrise India Open.

Doubles Win for men's doubles pair of Arjun and Kapil

Earlier, the Indian men's doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals. They stunned eighth seeds and last edition's bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 in the second round. The duo will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore next.

Information Defeat for Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy

India's mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second round exit from the prestigious tournament. The two were handed a 21-15 21-10 by top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.