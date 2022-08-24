Sports

Javelin star Neeraj Chopra to participate at Lausanne Diamond League

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 24, 2022, 02:56 pm 2 min read

Neeraj Chopra is set to return (Photo credit: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1)

India's ace javelin star Neeraj Chopra is set to participate at the upcoming Lausanne Diamond League. Neeraj said he is feeling strong and ready after having been earlier forced to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games with a groin injury. Notably, Neeraj had sustained the injury during the World Championships final in Eugene, USA last month. Here's more.

Words Feeling strong and ready for Friday: Neeraj

In an Instagram post, the star athlete wrote: "Feeling strong and ready for Friday. Thanks for the support, everyone. See you in Lausanne!" Prior to that, Athletics Federation of India chief Adille Sumariwalla had told PTI that will be able to compete in the Diamond League Meeting on August 26 provided he is "medically fit".

CWG Neeraj was forced to withdraw from 2022 CWG

The 24-year-old Neeraj was ruled out of 2022 CWG after he got injured in the finals of World Athletic Championship, where he secured the silver medal. He suffered a groin injury during the World Championship final and underwent an MRI scan thereafter. Neeraj was then advised one-month rest by the doctors.

Feat Chopra scripted history at World Athletics Championships

Last month, Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon (men's javelin throw final). The 24-year-old finished second with a best throw of 88.13m. Meanwhile, Grenada's Anderson Peters won the gold medal (90.54m). Chopra became only the second Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after long jumper Anju Bobby George (bronze in 2003).

Achievements A look at Chopra's notable achievements

Earlier last month, Chopra broke his national record at the Stockholm Diamond League (89.94m). In 2021, Chopra won gold at Meeting Cidade de Lisboa (83.18m) and the Folksam Grand Prix in Sweden (80.96m). Chopra then became the second Indian to clinch an individual Olympic gold (Tokyo Games) after former shooter Abhinav Bindra. The former had claimed Independent India's first medal in athletics.

Form Chopra has been in fine form of late

Chopra won the gold at Athletics Central North West League Meeting in 2020. In 2021, he won a gold at the Meeting Cidade de Lisboa. He won gold at Folksam Grand Prix before a bronze at Kuortane Games and an Olympic gold. In 2022, he claimed silver at Paavo Nurmi Games. He won silver at Diamond League and World Athletics Championships.

