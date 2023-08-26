Premier League 2023-24, Fulham hold Arsenal 2-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha August 26, 2023 | 09:58 pm 2 min read

10-man Fulham held Arsenal 2-2 on matchday 3 of the Premier League 2023-24 season (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

10-man Fulham held Arsenal 2-2 on matchday 3 of the Premier League 2023-24 season on Saturday at the Emirates. Fulham went 1-0 ahead early on in the first minute with Andreas Pereira scoring. Arsenal pushed for an equalizer and Bukayo Saka scored a penalty in the 70th minute. Eddie Nketiah thought he won Arsenal the game before Joao Palhinha scored in the 87th minute.

Unwanted records for Arsenal

As per Opta, Arsenal have conceded inside the first minute in three of their last nine Premier League matches at the Emirates Stadium (versus Bournemouth, Southampton, and Fulham). Meanwhile, Arsenal are now the first team in Premier League history to concede a first-minute goal three times in a single calendar year.

Here are the match stats and points table

Arsenal had 19 attempts with 11 shots on target. Fulham had eight shots with three of them on target. Arsenal clocked a 72% ball possession with a 90% pass accuracy. After three games, Arsenal have seven points. Meanwhile, Fulham have four points.

Arsenal have never lost against the Cottagers

Arsenal have never lost a home Premier League game versus Fulham, winning 24 and drawing seven. Fulham are winless against the Gunners in their last 11 league games (D3 L8). Making his 138th appearance in the Premier League, Saka now has 33 goals for Arsenal (A26). Nketiah scored his 16th Premier League goal in what was his 92nd appearance.

Arsenal 2-2 Fulham: Report

Pereira got Fulham off to a flying start, scoring after just 57 seconds. Saka equalized from the spot after Fabio Vieira was fouled by Kenny Tete in the box. Nketiah scored Arsenal's second soon after as they came from behind to take the lead before Fulham had the final word with Palhinha scoring. Calvin Bassey was sent off in the 83rd minute for Fulham.

