Sports

IPL 2023 Final Preview: GT face CSK challenge at home

IPL 2023 Final Preview: GT face CSK challenge at home

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 27, 2023, 02:07 pm 3 min read

GT are eyeing their second successive title (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

The high-profile final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the battle between defending champions Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. The two teams have played some excellent cricket this season and would be raring to get their hands on the silverware. While GT seem a better side on the paper, CSK have used their resources well. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, GT's home ground, will host this game on May 28 (7:30pm). The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. GT posted 233/3 in their last outing here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

Here's the head-to-head record

Interestingly, the opener of the ongoing season saw the battle between none other than CSK and GT. The Titans clinched the duel by five wickets. Last year, which marked GT's debut, CSK lost both their league games against the Titans. However, CSK beat GT by 15 runs in the first Qualifier a few days back. Hence, the head-to-head record is 3-1 in GT's favor.

10th final appearance for CSK

CSK have reached the IPL final for the record 10th time. They had finished the league stage as the second-placed side with 17 points. The Yellow Army had qualified for the playoffs for the 12th time in IPL history. CSK will now vie to win their fifth IPL title. They were crowned champions in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

Another successful season for GT

It has been another sensational season for GT who are raring to defend their IPL crown. This is only their second IPL season and both times, they finished at the top of the points table. Their exceptional bowling attack and a solid top order have been instrumental to their success. GT are coming off a 62-run win over Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2.

A look at the Probable XIs

CSK (Probable XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain & wicket-keeper), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. GT (Probable XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami. Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Joshua Little.

Who are the top performers?

CSK openers Devon Conway (625) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (564) have been among massive runs. With 851 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run-getter this season. The tally includes three tons. GT bowlers Mohammed Shami (28), Rashid Khan (27), and Mohit Sharma (24) are the top-three wicket-takers this season. Matheesha Pathirana has taken the most wickets in the final five overs this season (16).

A look at Fantasy XI options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, and Deepak Chahar. Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan (captain), and Mohit Sharma.

Poll Which bowler will come on top?