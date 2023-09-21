SRK-Deepika deliver another banger with 'Jawan's 'Faraatta'; music video out

Written by Aikantik Bag September 21, 2023 | 04:59 pm 1 min read

'Faraatta' music video is out

The world has been engulfed by the Jawan craze and finally the makers have released the Faraatta music video. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are one of the most appreciated on-screen couples in Bollywood. From Om Shanti Om to Pathaan, the duo has given us several memorable films. While Jawan continues its box office blast, watch this song create the quintessential Khan-Padukone magic!

More about the dance number

The Besharam Rang couple delivers another sensational track with Faraatta. The song has a retro vibe and Padukone is mesmerizing to the core. From the duo's goofy chemistry to Padukone's outfits, the track is on point. Anirudh Ravichander has helmed the music in this action thriller. The Atlee directorial has been a huge box office success and it is currently inching toward Rs. 1,000cr-mark.

